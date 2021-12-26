Kcash 24-Hour Volume Tops $236,589.00 (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. Kcash has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $236,589.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kcash alerts:

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017446 BTC.

Kcash Coin Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.