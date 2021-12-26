Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,822,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,779 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.83% of Kellogg worth $180,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Kellogg by 53.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 570.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 529,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 450,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

K stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.44. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

