Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Hits $0.0007

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $18,166.07 and approximately $24.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00032034 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000049 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

