KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.87 on Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $15,425.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001737 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00061665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.20 or 0.08059552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,294.04 or 1.00080865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00073488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.