Kingdom Game 4.0 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94,200.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $94,200.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00061792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.75 or 0.07984038 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,881.16 or 1.00113892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00052464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

