KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of KLA worth $48,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in KLA by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $420.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.27 and its 200-day moving average is $352.85. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $252.02 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.90.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

