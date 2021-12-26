Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 303 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,607,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 155,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,259,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 290,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $777,294,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,904.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2,755.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.