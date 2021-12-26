Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,745 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Nokia stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

