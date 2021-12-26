Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Okta by 68.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $228.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

