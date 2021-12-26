Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,011,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.