Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,390,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,901 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,400,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 300,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 610,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 444,661 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $13.74 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

