Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 888.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

