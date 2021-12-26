Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 11,563 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,563 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter.

IYF stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

