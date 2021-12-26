Kwikswap Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,453.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426,267.14 and $16,453.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

