Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Price Hits $1.40 on Major Exchanges

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $249.47 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Kyber Network Crystal v2

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

