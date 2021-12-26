LABS Group (LABS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $174,935.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $174,935.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.24 or 0.07975799 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,781.60 or 0.99925964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00053265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

