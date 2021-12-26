Lamden Price Tops $0.13 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $19.06 million and $713,186.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lamden has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

