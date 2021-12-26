Lamden (TAU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $813,484.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $20.54 million and approximately $813,484.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.