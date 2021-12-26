Landbox Reaches One Day Volume of $56,130.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Landbox has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $281,971.74 and $56,130.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.31 or 0.08049455 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00074460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,258.15 or 0.99906148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00052875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

