Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Landstar System worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after acquiring an additional 777,644 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 2,495.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 181,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 126,151 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $172.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.50.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.47.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

