Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). Lannett posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,672. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,900 shares of company stock valued at $174,609. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Lannett in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Lannett in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lannett by 6.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,999,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 121,400 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 60.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 67,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

