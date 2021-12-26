LBRY Credits Price Tops $0.0388 on Top Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $20.24 million and $132,848.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

