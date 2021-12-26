LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $122.99 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.91. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

