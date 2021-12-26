LCMS (LCMS) Price Reaches $0.0814 on Major Exchanges

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, LCMS has traded 53.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LCMS has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $129,111.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCMS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00061771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.07951029 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,903.14 or 0.99979563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00073350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00053421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About LCMS

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

