Leisure Capital Management Buys New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 388,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,395,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,977,000 after buying an additional 120,023 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,590,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $89,117,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 122,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,792 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $91,822,000 after buying an additional 49,845 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.68 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

