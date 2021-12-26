Leisure Capital Management Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

