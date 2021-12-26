Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 58,120 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,120 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $83,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD opened at $72.48 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

