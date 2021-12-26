LINK (LN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.89 Million

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. LINK has a market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $4.89 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $188.67 or 0.00371262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.24 or 0.07975799 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,781.60 or 0.99925964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00053265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

