Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 1,594 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,649,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,178. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

