Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 441 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after buying an additional 41,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,329,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Stryker by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,836,000 after buying an additional 45,654 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.59 and a 200 day moving average of $264.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

