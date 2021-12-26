Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 442 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

