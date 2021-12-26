Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 691 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.63. 2,477,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,009. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $167.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.40 and a 200 day moving average of $161.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

