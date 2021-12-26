Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 908 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $6,161,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Visa by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $1,807,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.62. 4,795,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,828,372. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

