Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $22,056,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. 2,649,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

