Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 25,189,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,958,785. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

