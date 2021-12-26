Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.79. 1,668,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

