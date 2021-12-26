Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $187.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,554. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.48 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.96.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

