Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

UPS stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,188. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

