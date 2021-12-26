Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 363,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 19,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,285,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,594,813. The company has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 207.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.