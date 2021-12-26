Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

CMCSA traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 18,419,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,467,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

