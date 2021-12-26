Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 1,172 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $66,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 227.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.53. 1,354,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $230.15 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.