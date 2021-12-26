Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 2,030 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,834. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $89.58 and a 12 month high of $112.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.90.

