Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 2,431 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $102,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.47. The stock had a trading volume of 847,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,512. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.35 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

