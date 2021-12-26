Lobstex Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $378,847.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $378,847.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,943,059 coins and its circulating supply is 22,867,633 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

