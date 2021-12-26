LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading 17.8% Higher This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $724,437.47 and $2,671.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.46 or 0.00383628 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008329 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $639.37 or 0.01254909 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,779,414 coins and its circulating supply is 50,566,637 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

