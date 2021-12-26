Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $347.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.19. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

