Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,961.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.26 or 0.07994703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.36 or 0.00306826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.99 or 0.00884949 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00074428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.07 or 0.00435763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.00251530 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

