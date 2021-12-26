Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $5.40 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.