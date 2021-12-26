Loom Network (LOOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.51 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $94.18 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00045894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.