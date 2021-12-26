Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s 3rd Largest Position

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 5.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $54,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

LOW traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.09. 2,060,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.26. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

